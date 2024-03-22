IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.02 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,431,000 after acquiring an additional 449,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,311,000 after acquiring an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 442,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,800,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 1,231,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,889. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

