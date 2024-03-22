IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $39.13 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 634.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. 1,148,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,629. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

