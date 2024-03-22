IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $38.37 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NEE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 3,368,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

