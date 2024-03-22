IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR remained flat at $254.11 during trading hours on Friday. 547,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,688. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.