IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $28.11 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $209.10. 983,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,498. The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

