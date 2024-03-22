IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $774.59. 288,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,664. The firm has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.01 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

