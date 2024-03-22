IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.02. 8,760,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,903,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

