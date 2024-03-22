IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 25,357 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 3,978,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,661,576. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.