IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 243 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.53. 275,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,947. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

