IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.68

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 2603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. IDT’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

