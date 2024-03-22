IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 903,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

