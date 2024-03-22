IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Boosted by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 392,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

