iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$69.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

iA Financial Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$85.90 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3508982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

