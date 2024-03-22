i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Up 2.1%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 23,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 250,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,807,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 252,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

