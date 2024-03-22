I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

