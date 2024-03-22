i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director John Seaman Sells 28,000 Shares

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
i-80 Gold stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.85. 250,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The stock has a market cap of C$579.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.88.
About i-80 Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.