HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Declares — Dividend of $0.64

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

HUYA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 1,024,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,081. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 52.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

