HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of HCM opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

