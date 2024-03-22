Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $8.40 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

HPP opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.60%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

