Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

