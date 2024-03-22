Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
