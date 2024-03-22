HS Management Partners LLC Sells 247,175 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247,175 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 3.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $69,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,176. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $316.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.57.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

