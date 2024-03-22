HS Management Partners LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.