HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

HLTRF stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

