HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
HLTRF stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.
About HLS Therapeutics
