Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 9,912 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $156,807.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,679.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $85,345.27.

On Monday, February 12th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 607,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,368. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

