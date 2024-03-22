Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 50,361 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00.
  • On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04.
  • On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.
  • On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

