Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 50,361 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64.

On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

