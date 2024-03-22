HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 8,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 125,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
Specifically, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,268.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a report on Thursday.
HilleVax Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 310,973 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in HilleVax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,009,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
