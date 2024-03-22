High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.43 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

High Tide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.49. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in High Tide by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 184,280 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

See Also

