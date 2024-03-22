Hibbett’s (HIBB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

HIBB stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

