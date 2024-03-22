Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman Sells 13,921 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HES opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.30. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.