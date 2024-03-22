Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Heritage Global Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
