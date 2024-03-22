Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heritage Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Heritage Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.