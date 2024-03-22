Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

