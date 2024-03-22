Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.59 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $57.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00084003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,673 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,941.07157 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1107197 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $72,259,778.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

