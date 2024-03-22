HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.79-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.80.

HQY stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

