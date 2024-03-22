Head to Head Survey: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,401.31% N/A -122.62% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 355.81, meaning that its share price is 35,481% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 12.87 -$229.51 million ($2.15) -0.48 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 484.94%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Free Report)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

