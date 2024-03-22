Head-To-Head Contrast: TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) versus Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TC Biopharm and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

TC Biopharm currently has a consensus target price of $1,400.00, indicating a potential upside of 92,005.26%. Given TC Biopharm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Organovo.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TC Biopharm and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Organovo -4,061.12% -182.88% -138.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Biopharm and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.22 -$1.72 million N/A N/A Organovo $370,000.00 27.41 -$17.26 million ($2.17) -0.47

TC Biopharm has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo.

Summary

TC Biopharm beats Organovo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

