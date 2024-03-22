Head to Head Comparison: Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for H. Lundbeck A/S and Compass Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 Compass Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Compass Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 Compass Group $38.06 billion 1.28 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Summary

Compass Group beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

