Head to Head Analysis: Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) & CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Elutia and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Elutia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -106.54% N/A -80.27% CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Elutia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $24.75 million 3.14 -$37.66 million ($2.11) -1.52 CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Elutia and CG Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CG Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elutia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elutia and CG Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 CG Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Elutia currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. CG Oncology has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.34%. Given Elutia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elutia is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Summary

Elutia beats CG Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site. In addition, it offers SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix used primarily in breast reconstruction following mastectomy. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.