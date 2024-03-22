H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Bradley W. Barber Sells 23,100 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $63.26 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HEES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.