HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.54

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.54 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 74354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

