HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

