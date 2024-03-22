HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.04. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

