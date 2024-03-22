HC Wainwright Boosts NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $8.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NXTC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 689,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,599. NextCure has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in NextCure by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 104,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NextCure by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

