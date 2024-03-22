Harold Rogers Sells 139,080 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,729,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

