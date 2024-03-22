Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.50

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$120.50 and last traded at C$119.17, with a volume of 21909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.71.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.