Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.42. Guild shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 316 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Guild Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

