Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 4,420 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $113.51 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

