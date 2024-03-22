Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 4,420 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $113.51 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
