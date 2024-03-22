Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $383.27.

ACN stock opened at $344.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.63 and a 200-day moving average of $339.96. The company has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a twelve month low of $253.03 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

