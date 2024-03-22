Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.410–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.5 million-$581.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.0 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.

Shares of GES opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Guess? by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

