Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Guess? Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GES traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

