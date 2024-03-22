Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.
Guess? Stock Up 20.7 %
GES stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
Institutional Trading of Guess?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on GES
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.