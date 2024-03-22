Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Guess? Stock Up 20.7 %

GES stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guess? by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

